2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan

Believers Music Festival
Believers Music Festival(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A steady buzz fills the Harlan Civic Center as locals stand with their arms raised celebrating the music they love and sharing it with others.

“It’s an outreach that we’re trying to do for the community and the surrounding areas to get people more involved in gospel music,” Believers Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen said.

31 different gospel groups have agreed to participate in the festival, and each band is bringing their own flavor of love for what they believe.

“We get them all together and see if they wanna do a big singing like at Harlan Civic Center, and that’s how we get them together. We come together to praise the Lord, on one mind and one accord,” Heart & Soul Music Group President Dennis Coker said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Even though the festival is meant to be an outreach event to the community, it also brings the bands closer together.

“It’s just such a blessing to have such great artists and such great people to work with. It makes it easy to promote them,” Lake Cumberland Gospel Music Association’s Nathan Purcell said.

The festival continues through Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Video on social media reportedly shows employee cursing at students
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
Money
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
Peggy Burton
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

Latest News

Perry County Flood Latest - October 14, 2022
Perry County Flood Latest - October 14, 2022
One person is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in the Town of Woodruff.
Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck
Hailey Newman's new single "Enjoy the View" will be released on October 28.
EKY country artist to donate proceeds from new single to flood relief
40-year-old Eric Wallen was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022
Monticello man arrested on multiple drug charges