2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A steady buzz fills the Harlan Civic Center as locals stand with their arms raised celebrating the music they love and sharing it with others.

“It’s an outreach that we’re trying to do for the community and the surrounding areas to get people more involved in gospel music,” Believers Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen said.

31 different gospel groups have agreed to participate in the festival, and each band is bringing their own flavor of love for what they believe.

“We get them all together and see if they wanna do a big singing like at Harlan Civic Center, and that’s how we get them together. We come together to praise the Lord, on one mind and one accord,” Heart & Soul Music Group President Dennis Coker said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Even though the festival is meant to be an outreach event to the community, it also brings the bands closer together.

“It’s just such a blessing to have such great artists and such great people to work with. It makes it easy to promote them,” Lake Cumberland Gospel Music Association’s Nathan Purcell said.

The festival continues through Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.