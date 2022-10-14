15th Region soccer champions crowned

Prestonsburg and Johnson Central won 15th Region soccer titles in Inez on Thursday.
Prestonsburg and Johnson Central won 15th Region soccer titles in Inez on Thursday.(Nate Johnson/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - There are a pair of new champions in the Big Sandy Valley.

The Prestonsburg girls and Johnson Central boys picked up wins on Thursday to win their respective 15th Region soccer tournaments and clinch a spot in the state tournament.

Anna Burchett helped the Lady Blackcats with a hat trick to beat Johnson Central 5-1 in the early game, making up for a loss last season to Belfry in penalty kicks.

After a back-and-forth battle in the boys championship, Johnson Central beat defending champion Lawrence County 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Both the Lady Blackcats and the Golden Eagles will face the 12th Region champions in the first round of the state tournament.

