Video on social media reportedly shows employee cussing at students

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A video of what appears to be a school employee cursing at several Perry Central High School students is circulating on social media.

The video appears to show a male employee cursing at students in a boy’s restroom.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident has not been released, Perry County School’s Superintendent Jonathan Jett released a statement today saying, “I am aware of the video that is circulating throughout social media. The employee in the video has been suspended with pay pending the results of an ongoing investigation. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

