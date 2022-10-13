Veterans concerned about string of robberies at VFW, AMVETS posts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans wonder who could be behind robberies that have cost groups thousands of dollars.

The most recent happened this weekend in Germantown.

Thieves stole $8,500 from AMVETS Post 1 on Swan Street.

The crime was very similar to a robbery at the VFW Post 6182 in June.

“I think it’s pretty low down if you ask me,” VFW 6182 member Jerry Seidl said. “Picking on veterans, I mean, they have enough trouble as it is.”

In both cases, thieves broke into the building, smashed open gaming machines, broke into ATMs and disabled security systems.

At the VFW, members said the thieves attempted to start a fire inside the building and failed to crack open the safe.

In the AMVETS robbery, the office was ransacked and all money on the property was taken, including money from the safe.

“I don’t know how someone could do this to the vets,” AMVETS member Roxie Bickel said. “They’ve done so much for us.”

In both cases, it appears the thieves were very familiar with the buildings and the security systems.

Both of these posts open their doors to the general public to make more money, a decision that had helped their bottom line.

But it may have also made them more vulnerable.

“My best bet would be yeah, it’s easy, it’s easy,” VFW member Rosie Trimmer said. “And as much as these places are already struggling to stay open, to do that to people like that, it’s sickening.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.