Students return to school after mold scare

KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week we told you about Kermit K-8 school temporarily shutting its doors as they ran air quality tests.

Mold found in Mingo County school

At the same time, a group of parents protested outside the school who said their kids were continually getting sick.

After four days of remote learning, students have returned.

For parents like Hannah Gibson, she feels a lot better about sending her son back.

“I’m very pleased with the steps that have been taken,” Gibson said. “They were not taken lightly, and I appreciate that.”

She first reached out to WSAZ last week after she said her son was having frequent asthma attacks since returning to school.

She was part of a group of parents who spent Oct. 6 protesting outside the school, because both she and the others said they wanted the school to take the threat of mold seriously.

“That shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially if a bunch of kids are getting sick,” she said. “And I know they wanted to get to the bottom of it just as much as the parents wanted to get to the bottom of it.”

Since first speaking with Gibson, the district has released two air quality tests.

In the first released Thursday evening, one classroom had a spore count per cubic meter of 347 of aspergillus and penicillium.

In a second released Tuesday night, a different classroom has a 200-spore count of the same organism, but the original room was down to zero.

The report’s color-coded system said the red color means “significantly higher than the baseline,” but Mingo County Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch said they’ve been told it’s safe to return.

“They said, listen, 400 is the threshold,” he said. “Four hundred is the thing that you need to be taking more action on.”

Branch said it took so long to return to school because they were waiting for the results of air quality tests.

He said the district wants both parents and students to feel safe in school and is happy everyone is back.

“There was a focus on teaching and learning, which excited me the district is going to continue to work with the school administration and the families to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment and to avoid interruptions to instruction,” Branch said.

He added that even with one room having an elevated spore count, everyone should and can feel safe coming into Kermit K-8 as that number is still well below a dangerous threshold.

School officials released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“Kermit PK8 students and staff returned to the school building after observing remote learning since last Thursday. The building in response to stakeholder concerns that the indoor environment may be poor, or that mold may be present at high levels. An air quality test had been performed September 28 and indicated the four rooms sampled had levels within industry standards for safety. However, one room had levels near that threshold. State Department of Education facilities inspectors visited the building on October 6 and a new air quality test was performed on October 8. For this test, samples were taken in every classroom and common area all samples were within the safety standards and only a few rooms had slightly elevated spore counts. Measures have continued to clean surfaces where mold has been found before. New routines for cleaning are being implemented. The district is also working on other mitigation strategies, including working to keep plant matter, the source of the allergens, away from air intakes. Upgrades to the heating and cooling are also being explored.

“Principal Debbie Starr spoke with the Superintendent and said everyone was glad to be back in the building and there was a focus on teaching and learning.

“Dr. Johnny Branch said the district will continue to work with school administration and families to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment and to avoid interruptions to instruction.”

