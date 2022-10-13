Spotty showers possible early, sunshine returns later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may need the umbrella this morning, but we will start to dry out and clear out later today.

Thursday and Friday Forecast

Spotty showers are possible, especially before lunchtime on Thursday. However, we do start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Into tonight, the forecast is looking cool and calm. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Friday is looking fantastic! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s. Be sure to get outside and enjoy!

The weather stays quiet for Friday night football across the mountains. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. However, you will need the jacket. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Rain Chances Return

Scattered showers look to return by this weekend.

We stay partly cloudy on Saturday. Showers will be possible, especially during the evening and overnight. High temperatures will be warmer. We top out in the mid-70s across the region. Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s.

Scattered showers stick around into Sunday. Will it be an all-day washout? No, but you may need the umbrella at times. Temperatures will be cooler as we close out the weekend. Highs top out in the mid-60s, and overnight lows dip into the lower-40s.

Next Week

The big story next week looks to be a big cooldown.

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy on Monday. Highs only top out in the upper-50s, and lows look to fall into the lower-30s.

Chilly temperatures continue into Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s. We could see a hard freeze into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s, and lows dip into the lower-30s.

