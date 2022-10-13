Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes.

Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane has rocks in it.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.