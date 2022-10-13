Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.

“It was an opportunity for us to put our heads together and find a solution that works for all of us,” said Judge-Executive Williams. “There are issues, but there was not one issue that was brought up that could not be addressed and fixed.”

One of many concerns brought to the panel’s attention was the availability of healthcare at the Prestonsburg VA Clinic, which causes more need for veterans to travel to VA hospitals in Lexington and Huntington.

“One of the key things is trying to find a way to ensure that veterans who are authorized care are able to get care in their communities and there are multiple ways of that hopefully happening,” said Rob Givens, State Director for U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

During the meeting, it was announced that the clinic would receive an expansion that would nearly double the size of the clinic.

“They’re going to go from a 7,000 square foot facility up to a 13,000 square foot facility,” said Judge-Executive Williams, “and they’re going to add a lot of those day-to-day services that you need.”

VA officials say the clinic will be adding several new services, such as optometry and imagery, that cuts down on needed travel and provides quality care close to home.

“We don’t want veterans to have to travel for their care,” said Sean McLain, the Executive Assistant to the VA Medical Center Director. “We want to be the healthcare provider of choice for that veteran, so bringing them services closer to home is the goal of VA.”

Judge-Executive Williams said this meeting is the first of many and the officials who attended on Thursday are dedicated to serving the region’s veterans.

