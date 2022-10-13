New York company builds homes in Breathitt County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County.

The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers.

“All of the components, structural components the panels the roofing everything,” he said. “Bathroom, kitchen, plumbing, electric. Everything is done in a factory setting. So, it can be flat packed in a truck. So, you come out here basically with a kit of parts.”

The two homes were dedicated on Thursday. One of the recipients Anita Henson said, “It’s light at the end of the tunnel. You know when everything is so dark and it’s just that one little beacon of hope. You know there’s better days. There’s always gonna be better days. There’s gonna be hard days but there’s going to be better days.”

Many state and local officials were there Thursday when the homes were dedicated.

The women are expected to move into their new homes soon.

