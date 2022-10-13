National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off October 16

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are asking parents to talk with their teen drivers about the importance of safe driving.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16-22.

“Driving is a rite of passage for many teens, but it can also be a difficult time for parents and guardians to release their teens to navigate the open road,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Having an open dialogue to teach and encourage safe driving habits is one way parents can put their minds at ease before handing over the keys.”

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials said car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States.

For every mile driven, teens are involved in three times as many fatal crashes as all other drivers.

“Parents have a strong influence on their teens, even as they grow older and become more independent,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Because they are new to driving, teen drivers are a potential danger to themselves and to other road users, which is why it is so important that parents take time to discuss safe driving practices.”

Over the past three years in Kentucky, there were more than 48,000 crashes involving a teenage driver. This led to more than 14,000 injuries and 187 deaths.

“Laws are not enough to protect these young drivers. We need parents to set the rules before handing over the car keys,” said Secretary Gray. “We hope parents will start the conversation about safe driving during National Teen Driver Safety Week, and we encourage them to continue those conversations throughout the year.”

Officials offered the following tips for teenage drivers:

  • Avoid Distracted Driving
  • Wear Seat Belts
  • Take Extra Caution While Driving with Passengers
  • Follow Speed Limits
  • Never Drive Under the Influence
  • Do Not Drive Drowsy

“While we encourage parents to discuss rules for the road, it’s also important to show teens how to implement these rules by being a positive example when behind the wheel,” said Secretary Gray. “Be a good role model. Drive sober, obey the speed limit, get enough rest before you drive, always buckle up and put the phone down.”

