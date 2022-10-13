Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored by the university they attended next week.

Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others.

Eastern Kentucky University will honor their memory as part of their homecoming activities.

The couple was known for simply selling items at a food mart to being tenants or redesigning homes.

“Whether it was buying a muffin or buying a house, they were always willing to help,” said friend of the couple David Williams.

The couple was murdered last year; shocking and saddening many in the community that such well-known and well-liked people were gone. But, next week, the university that both graduated from decades ago will honor them with the distinguished honor award.

“They were not from here but were certainly a part of it,” Williams said. “Were intertwined with the development and betterment of the community.”

The couple is originally from Pike County.

The Hagers were active in their church and mission work, with their faith being a huge part of who they were. People say they treated everyone like family, regardless of if they were regular customers or people they met for the first time.

They were known for working very hard in all their endeavors but also serving others just as strongly.

“They followed those principles in every day life,” Williams said.

The award will be given in their honor next Saturday during the Alumni Awards and Pioneer Brunch.

Thomas Birl has been indicted for capital murder in their deaths. He remains in the Madison County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.

