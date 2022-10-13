July’s flooding death toll increases to 43

Letcher County flooding
Letcher County flooding(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43.

During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding.

The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties.

“Let us pray for those families and all of Eastern Kentucky as we continue to try to stabilize the region and ultimately turn towards rebuilding,” said Beshear.

Of the 43 deaths, ten were from Breathitt County, two from Clay County, 19 from Knott County, four from Letcher County, seven from Perry County and one from Pike County.

Beshear said there is still one person missing. Vanessa Baker is from the Lost Creek community in Letcher County. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

