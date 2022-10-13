Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a jury convicted 53-year-old Douglas William Vance of Richlands, Va. and 59-year-old Molly Irene McKinnon of Acworth, Ga. after a trial lasting six days.

Evidence at the trial revealed that from 2016-2018, Vance and McKinnon used falsified bank statements, financial reports, purchase orders, sales and production figures, along with other fabrications to convince different investors that they each owned a stake in a company called Nex-Gen.

The company said it produced “calcined coal” and other carbon-based products in Chavies.

The two will appear for sentencing on February 3, 2023 and face a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.

