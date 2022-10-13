Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee with the University of Kentucky Athletics Department has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Chris Woolard was arrested early Monday morning.

He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.

A spokesperson from UK’s Athletic Department says they are aware of the situation and are handling the matter internally.

