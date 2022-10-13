Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee with the University of Kentucky Athletics Department has been arrested on a DUI charge.
Chris Woolard was arrested early Monday morning.
He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.
A spokesperson from UK’s Athletic Department says they are aware of the situation and are handling the matter internally.
