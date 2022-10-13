Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge

Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee with the University of Kentucky Athletics Department has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Chris Woolard was arrested early Monday morning.

He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.

A spokesperson from UK’s Athletic Department says they are aware of the situation and are handling the matter internally.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Charges dismissed against EKY nurse, former coroner
Jeffrey Scott Taylor
Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested
FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather

Latest News

Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief
Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief
National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22
National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off October 16
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
A benefit concert organized by Chris Stapleton has raised over $2.5 million.
Kentucky Rising raises over $2.5 million