‘Every day:’ A Letcher County businessman has worked non-stop to rebuild his properties

Kentucky Mist Distillery
Kentucky Mist Distillery(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While leaves are changing colors, the daily routine for a lot of Eastern Kentuckians has stayed the same as they continue cleaning up flood damage.

“Every day, I’ve done this ever since the flood happened,” local business owner Colin Fultz said.

Fultz owns the Kentucky Mist Distillery in Whitesburg, which is a hub for distilleries across the southeast.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Five feet of flood water tore into the building, and Fultz along with employees spent two weeks cleaning it up.

“When it first happened we jumped on the distillery, and it about two weeks we had it back open. As soon as we finished there, we moved up here and started working on these buildings,” Fultz said.

The other rental property that Fultz owns contains six spaces for different businesses to use. Each facility had to be remodeled after the flood.

“We had to take and replace sheetrock, everything,” Fultz said.

Without flood insurance, Fultz cannot get a loan from the Small Business Association, so he is finding others way to pay for the repairs.

“If we wanna take a gamble, then we just pay for it ourselves and hopefully save money,” he said.

Fultz is hoping the Kentucky Mist Distillery will be caught up with demand in the next few weeks.

