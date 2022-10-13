Estill County looks to stay hot after monster win

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The engineers took care of business last Friday against McCreary Central, winning 61-21.

The blue and white are currently 2-0 in district play with two big games against Garrard County and Bell County on deck.

Jordan Marcum - Sot: “Are mind set from the beginning is that where gonna win district,” said head coach Jordan Marcum. “We had a really good shot last year, (however) some injuries kind of kept us from getting to that point, but we had the ability to do that last year. It’s been district mindset for us and trying to get into the playoffs and making it as far as we can.”

Estill County has some steam heating up in running back Caden Arvin who is coming off a huge 280 rushing night in the McCreary win and from Braeden Waddle who leads 3A in tackles.

The Engineers are taking it week by week, but all eyes are locked in on the looming match-up against the Bobcats.

