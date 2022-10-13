EKY church partnering with Walmart to give out groceries to flood survivors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Life Church in Jenkins and Walmart are partnering up again to help flood survivors recover.

The church and Walmart associates will set up in Whitesburg on Oct. 22 to give out free groceries to anyone who has filed for disaster assistance from FEMA.

Mountain Life Church Pastor Brian Hogg said flood survivors will be getting all kinds of food.

”It’ll be full of non-perishable groceries. They’re giving a $25 gift card so they can go to Walmart and buy meat,” he said.

The donation set up will be in front of Pine Mountain Grill.

