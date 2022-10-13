Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding.

Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive.

Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September.

Donations are accepted at the Hazard, Lees College, Technical and the Leslie County Center campuses.

”We just wanted to relieve some of the hardships they have faced because they have lost all of their clothing items, their homes.” said student JD Brock. “We’re going into the colder months, so we’re hoping these coats will help replenish their winter wardrobes.”

They are collecting coats until Oct. 28. Then they will distribute them on November 4.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.