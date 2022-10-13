Corbin sweeps 13th Region soccer titles

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Redhounds have claimed both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region soccer trophies.

The boys’ team won 4-2 over North Laurel for their third straight title.

The Lady Redhounds won 2-1 over South Laurel for the first time since 2017.

Both teams will face the winners of the 14th Region titles in the first round of the state tournament.

