Corbin sweeps 13th Region soccer titles

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Redhounds have claimed both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region soccer trophies.

The boys’ team won 4-2 over North Laurel for their third straight title.

The Lady Redhounds won 2-1 over South Laurel for the first time since 2017.

Both teams will face the winners of the 14th Region titles in the first round of the state tournament.

