Cooler weather filters in for late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our cold front has pushed through the region and we’re looking much cooler and much drier as we finish out this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to clear out behind our cold front and as high pressure continues to take over our forecast. Skies clear out overnight as we drop back closer to frosty levels down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for an overnight low with light northwest breezes.

A cool but rather pretty Friday is on tap as well as we see high pressure bringing us more sunshine during the day. However, the cool air filtering in behind our front will keep us cool in the afternoon with highs only in the lower to middle 60s. With clear skies overnight, we’re back into frosty territory again with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Into the Weekend

More sunshine on tap for Saturday as high pressure already starts to push to the east. We’ll keep it sunny during the day, but southerly winds will warm us back to near average for a high in the lower 70s as clouds slowly increase ahead of our next front. Lows overnight as clouds and shower chances increase fall into the upper 40s to right around 50º.

We’re once again watching a looming cold front that looks to work into the region to close out the weekend. Showers do appear to be more scattered that what we’ve been dealing with. That said, we’re still mild with highs in the middle 60s. Showers work out for the most part overnight. We are in for a much cooler start to the new work week, with highs only getting into the lower 60s on Monday and only into the 50s as truly Canadian air works in. The good news is that we do look to stay dry.

