City of Prestonsburg establishes ambulance service

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is closer to its plans to expand emergency resources to the people of the Star City.

In 2020, the city council began making moves to establish an ambulance service in the city, saying the city had the resources and knowledge to cut out the middle man and run its own ambulances. After years of lobbying and some changes to the laws, that service is almost here.

“They’ll know that they can call 9-1-1 here and that an ambulance from the fire department will be coming to them,” said EMS Director Celina Thomas.

The new service will put to use the skills and training of the first responders at the Prestonsburg Fire Department, offering quicker response times for 9-1-1 calls in city limits. A decision that officials say will save time and lives.

“We have had instances where we’re sitting in somebody’s living room for 30, 40, 50 minutes,” said Thomas. “And their family is saying, ‘Can’t you all just load them up in your truck and take them?’ or ‘Can you help us get them in our car and take them?’”

While helping the people of Prestonsburg, the service also frees up the current contracted ambulance services to be available for the rest of the county. Those involved in the establishment of the service say it is not about encroaching on the other companies, but taking care of the community, with such a shortage of workers in the field.

“We are gonna be able to take those 911 calls, go to their house, do a quick assessment, load them up, and get them to the ER in the amount of time that, sometimes, it would take the ambulance just to get to the scene,” she said. “At both ambulance services there are some really skilled EMTs and paramedics working. And, so we’re all going to be able to work together and this is going to workout great for everybody”

The ambulance service is ready to roll out as soon as it gets final approval. That approval is expected to come after a state inspection in the days to come. She asks for patience and understanding as the city navigates the change, saying the EMTs and paramedics are prepared, but the process is new.

