Pikeville Community Foundation’s food insecurity grant helps non-profits provide for those in need

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Applications for the Pikeville Community Foundation’s food insecurity grant opened on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The grant provides extra funds for non-profit food programs in Pike County and helps them serve more people in need.

“There’s been a great need for food programs,” said Pikeville Community Foundation board member Kathy Atkins. “We have organizations that work together, they take turns on different days with feeding programs just to make sure that everybody that needs help can get help on a daily basis.”

One of many non-profits in the area that have previously received this grant is the Grace Community Kitchen and executive director Debby Bailey says she plans to apply again.

“I am going definitely going to be applying for that grant, I’ve got the e-mail and I am definitely going to be applying,” said Bailey. “We’ve been fortunate to receive that grant for the past two years. It is a blessing. We are very thankful for their support and what they do.”

Bailey also says that, with the cost of living increasing drastically over the past year, this grant could not have come at a better time. Adding that she has noticed a decrease in donations at local blessing boxes as well.

“People would come by, they would drop off things, and we have just seen a decline in that,” said Bailey. “I think that has been attributed to just a high cost of living for everyone and people just can’t afford to give like they used to.”

Despite the challenges these non-profits have faced, it is all about working together to ensure no one goes hungry.

“It means a lot that we can offer this support,” said Atkins. “It’s one of our foundational missions is to help the health of people in this area.”

Bailey says you can swing by Grace Community Kitchen on Mondays and Thursdays for a hot meal if you are in need, or just to drop off food items or a monetary donation.

You can find out more about the food insecurity grant at the Pikeville Community Foundation’s website.

