Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care.

The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.

God’s Pantry will receive $585,000. Officials at the food pantry tell us the money will help with food distribution in Eastern Kentucky.

“We hope that we increase the people we are reaching by 20%,” said Danielle Bozarth, VP of Mission Delivery at God’s Pantry Good Bank.

God’s Pantry serves roughly 245,000 people in 50 counties.

We’re told food insecurity numbers have risen due to the historic floods back in late July.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.