Most of Montgomery County under boil water advisory

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery County.

Mount Sterling Water and Sewer says it’s stemming from a maintenance issue. Officials say they had to fill a storage tank with water but there wasn’t enough time to get a sample and ensure the water was safe.

They are hoping to get more samples Wednesday and get them cleared. However, that could take until at least noon Thursday.

The advisory impacts a list of water companies in the county:

Mt. Sterling Water and Sewer: 859-498-0166 https://mtsterlingwaterandsewer.com/

Judy Water Association: 859-498-4809 https://www.judywater.com/

Levee Road Water Association: 859-498-6980 https://leveewatersystem.wixsite.com/water

Bath County Water District: 606-683-6363 https://gwadd.org/utility-contact-information/

Reid Village Water: 859-498-0062

The Montgomery County Schools superintendent says they are still in school, they’ve just had to make a few changes. He says their nutrition department keeps jugs of water on hand. They’ve switched to disposable trays at meal times. They have closed all of the water fountains, but they are giving students disposable water bottles instead. They are also giving them hand sanitizer to use.

The biggest question with the advisory is whether or not it would affect this weekend’s Court Days in Mt. Sterling, which is the state’s oldest festival.

Every October, restaurant owners and vendors line the downtown area, bringing in much-needed business.

George Romero opened his restaurant, Romero’s, in August. He says being such a small, family-owned business, they really had no choice but to close for the day following the boil water advisory. They will, instead, use the time to finalize plans for the festival.

“The guidelines that are in place to protect people in a situation like this are easy for corporate places to do. For family-owned and operated places, it’s more of a scramble. It’s not impossible, but, again, I have to think about the health and well-being of everyone who works for us. The health and well-being of the community and all of that stuff,” Romero said.

We are told the Court Days festival will go on this weekend as planned.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF UNDER A BOIL WATER ADVISORY?

Use commercially bottled water for hand washing, cooking/drinking, dishwashing, and preparing ice.

Use single-service articles/utensils if possible (paper plates, plastic utensils, plastic cups, etc.), to prevent having dishes to wash.

If you must use water due to the lack of potable water available, bring water to a rolling boil for at least 3 minutes before use.

