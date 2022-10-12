Magoffin County’s Aden Barnett named Player of the Week

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County is a program on the rise, going from pretenders to contenders with a large help from junior quarterback Aden Barnett.

In the Hornets’ Week 8 win over Floyd Central, Barnett had 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“I really like the future,” said Barnett. “I think our talent and skill is good enough to be one of the best teams in the district and region. We have to get over the mental block of beating the teams like Belfry and Lawrence.”

First-year head coach John DeRossett is impressed with Barnett’s capabilities on and off the field.

“He’s a super kid first of all,” said Coach DeRossett. “He’s a high academic kid. High ACT. Great young man. In my opinion, he’s one of the best athletes in the state of Kentucky.”

Barnett will unfortunately miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, but will suit up for the Hornets’ basketball team next semester.

