KYTC announces plan for new road to Perry County airport

Road Plan(KYTC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a plan for a new access road from KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County.

Around 30 people went to a public meeting on Tuesday to talk about the plans.

The 2022 General Assembly awarded $1.65 million for right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the project.

Construction costs for the new road are estimated at $12.4 million.

The current timeline is for construction to begin no later than 2024.

“The road would replace the existing route to the airport, which is narrow, steep, and prone to breaks in pavement. Design and environmental studies for the new alignment are currently underway,” KYTC officials said.

The new road would stretch nearly 1.75 miles from the intersection of KY-15 and Trus Joist Road to the airport.

It would feature a 40 mph design speed, lane widths of 11 feet with paved shoulders of 4 feet and grades of no more than 5%.

The project would also include improvements to the intersection of KY-15, Trus Joist Road and the new road.

“It will improve access not only to the airport, but to those living in residential developments adjacent to the airport,” officials said.

