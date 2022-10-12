Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday.

Lt. Hutton died on Friday. He was with the department since 1983, and he held several ranks and titles during his tenure.

Local emergency personnel joined Hutton’s funeral and burial services.

We will have much more on Hutton’s life later on WYMT.

