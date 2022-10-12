KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show

KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show
KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard will host its second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show.

It will take place this weekend at the old Whitesburg High School campus.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said the cruise-in raises money for Shop with a Trooper so they can buy Christmas gifts for kids.

Last year, the event raised $11,000.

“We’ve also extended out an invite to local law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We want them to bring their cruisers, essentially it’s a community event, we want as many law enforcement officers there. To help build that public trust and show them the personal side of us,” he added.

The cruise-in is Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be a cruise to the top of Pine Mountain along with a fireworks show.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

Latest News

Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member
Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member
Money Generic
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
HB 563 would set up tax credits to fund the ability of parents to choose schools for their...
Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments about controversial education bill
FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather