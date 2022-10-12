KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard will host its second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show.

It will take place this weekend at the old Whitesburg High School campus.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said the cruise-in raises money for Shop with a Trooper so they can buy Christmas gifts for kids.

Last year, the event raised $11,000.

“We’ve also extended out an invite to local law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We want them to bring their cruisers, essentially it’s a community event, we want as many law enforcement officers there. To help build that public trust and show them the personal side of us,” he added.

The cruise-in is Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be a cruise to the top of Pine Mountain along with a fireworks show.

