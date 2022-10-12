Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building.
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building. China Bazaar, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Gifts of Gatlinburg, and Café 420 were all deemed a complete loss.

Cleanup continued Tuesday, with crews piling up rubble near Traffic Light 6 on the Gatlinburg Pkwy.

Some of those businesses told WVLT News they have a long road ahead as they wait on insurance adjustors to calculate their losses.

“We were still asleep when it happened. We got a text message. The first thing you think is, ‘Is this real?’,” said Tyler Neddo, a longtime employee of Café 420.

Neddo said total shock is the only way to describe how he feels. Nearby businesses feel the same.

“Being that we’re neighbors with these people, it’s people that we love. It’s community and people that have jobs. We’re here to rally and support those people until they can get back up on their feet,” said Laura Rippetoe of the Gatlinburg Inn.

Rippetoe hopes the destruction isn’t there much longer and all businesses lost can return. “It’s sad. It’s hard to see. Our Gatlinburg Inn was built on family and community. Any time our community suffers a great loss or devastation like this, it impacts everybody,” she said.

As for Café 420, they have plans to rebuild, and their employees will keep their jobs. If the new location isn’t in Gatlinburg, it will definitely be in Sevier County. “I’m hoping at this point, it’s going to be pretty quick. Maybe within the next year, we’ll see some kind of progress come together,” said Neddo.

Until they’re able to return, Neddo hates to see the Gatlinburg Parkway location gone, but he hopes the next place will be even better. “I think we’re all just going to come back and rebuild stronger than ever,” he said.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
After two men are killed in an ATV crash in Campbell County, friends are gathering to honor...
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of the area under a level 1 marginal severe risk...
Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight
Haskell Orsbon, 45, was arrested on multiple felony drug warrants.
Man arrested on felony drug warrants
Loretta Lynn Remembrance - 11:00 p.m.
Loretta Lynn Remembrance - 11:00 p.m.
Martin County Sheriff's Office closes - 11:00 p.m.
Martin County Sheriff's Office closes - 11:00 p.m.
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video