Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region

Photo Courtesy: Flash Steelworks Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Flash Steelworks Facebook page(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee and Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro.

In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.

$1 million of Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding and a $5 million match of state funding will get the construction of the steel manufacturing facility started.

Flash Steelworks is a private steel manufacturer that uses a unique and highly specialized electronic/thermal process to produce blast-resistant, yet lightweight, military-grade plate steel. The company has a contract with the federal Department of Defense to produce armor for the U.S. military.

“Flash Steelworks is very pleased to team with everyone in the State of Kentucky to produce a world-class armor plate to protect those in harm’s way,” said Gary Cola, Jr., founder and chief technology officer at Flash Steelworks. “Starting in Middlesboro, we will deploy leading-edge advanced steel technology and products in what is planned to be a regional industrial hub. This new facility is just a first step toward bringing many truly high-paying, long-term jobs to Southeast Kentucky to the benefit of all.”

