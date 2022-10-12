Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro.

In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.

$1 million of Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding and a $5 million match of state funding will get the construction of the steel manufacturing facility started.

Flash Steelworks is a private steel manufacturer that uses a unique and highly specialized electronic/thermal process to produce blast-resistant, yet lightweight, military-grade plate steel. The company has a contract with the federal Department of Defense to produce armor for the U.S. military.

“Flash Steelworks is very pleased to team with everyone in the State of Kentucky to produce a world-class armor plate to protect those in harm’s way,” said Gary Cola, Jr., founder and chief technology officer at Flash Steelworks. “Starting in Middlesboro, we will deploy leading-edge advanced steel technology and products in what is planned to be a regional industrial hub. This new facility is just a first step toward bringing many truly high-paying, long-term jobs to Southeast Kentucky to the benefit of all.”

We will have more on this story later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.