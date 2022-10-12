FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along.

A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The following locations are closing:

Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Floyd County: Christian Appalachian Project Foley Community Center 6134 KY-80, Martin , KY 41649

Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex - 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County: Hazard Community College –1 Community College Dr., Hazard, KY 41701

Pike County: Dorton Community Center –112 Dorton Hill Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501

Those locations will open Thursday morning at their normal times.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.