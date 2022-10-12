FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along.

A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The following locations are closing:

  • Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Floyd County: Christian Appalachian Project Foley Community Center 6134 KY-80, Martin, KY 41649
  • Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex - 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
  • Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County: Hazard Community College –1 Community College Dr., Hazard, KY 41701
  • Pike County: Dorton Community Center –112 Dorton Hill Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501

Those locations will open Thursday morning at their normal times.

