Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be the mildest day we’ve had in some time later, but we will pay for it this evening and tonight with the chance for some strong storms.

Today and Tomorrow

After starting the day off on a dry note with a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies, showers and storms will approach the region late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. An approaching cold front will push temperatures into the mid-70s before it moves through and causes them to crash as we head toward the end of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center has part of the region under a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms later. I’m still not overly concerned, but some storms, especially late, could pack a bit of a punch. Make sure to stay weather aware.

The Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of the area under a level 1 marginal severe risk for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Stay weather aware. (WYMT Weather)

Based on the current data, it looks like the strongest storms will start after 4 p.m. in the western counties and move east into the overnight hours as the front passes. Our main concerns are gusty winds and maybe some small hail. Rain chances will start to taper off late and dry out completely by lunchtime on Thursday. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and only climb into the mid-60s as the skies clear Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy both days.

Lows will drop into the upper 30s under clear skies on Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks pretty good, but cool. Sunshine will only take us back up into the mid 60s before we drop into the 30s and 40s overnight. Take your jackets and blankets to any outdoor activities you plan on going out to on Friday night.

Saturday doesn’t look terrible either. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing to near 70. I still think we could see some rain chances overnight.

Sunday is looking a little soggy now as cold front #2 for the week looks to move in. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 60s during the day and into the 40s at night.

