Cold front brings storms first, then cooler air

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds have continued to increase as we watch showers and storms bubble up ahead of our cold front. We’ll have the possibility for showers and storms now, as cooler weather settles in later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms will continue to roam the region ahead of our frontal boundary tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, however, the possibility will be there for gusty winds or heavy rain with any storms that move through. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather through the evening hours. Clouds and showers keep us mild overnight with lows only falling back into the middle 50s.

We’re on the other side of the front as it moves away during the early hours of tomorrow. Showers will be with us early, before diminishing back to mostly and eventually partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon and evening. The early clouds will keep us from getting warm before the wind shifts to bring in the cool air. We’re in the middle and upper 60s during the day. But, as skies clear overnight and we’ve got cool wind moving in, we’re back closer to frost territory in the lower 40s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine returns in abundance Friday and into Saturday. We’re much cooler on Friday with the high pressure settling back in too. Afternoon highs only get up into the lower 60s...and clear skies have us back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for overnight lows. Yet some more patchy frost out there. We’re sunny again Saturday and slightly milder as highs get up into the middle and upper 60s. Lows overnight are milder as well with a few clouds keeping lows slightly milder: closer to 50°.

A few more showers and storms will be possible Sunday and into early Monday as we watch another frontal boundary make a move toward the mountains. Highs look to stay mild ahead of the front on Sunday in the middle 60s and back in the lower 60s as it moves out on Monday. After that we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures look to stay below normal.

