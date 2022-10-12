Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Bell County installs new president

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/KENTUCKY TODAY) - One current professor will now lead one Southeastern Kentucky school.

Kentucky Today reports Dr. Charles Goodman was unanimously chosen by the board of trustees to become the next president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.

Goodman will succeed Donnie Fox, who announced his retirement last October. He held the top spot at the school since 2007.

The new president has been a professor at Clear Creek for eight years. Goodman received his BA from Clear Creek and doctorate from Liberty University. He has studied at seven institutions and served seven churches in three states from student pastor, to interim pastor, to senior pastor. He and his wife, Rhonda, have a daughter, Taylor, who is 15.

He will step into the new role on January 3rd, 2023.

