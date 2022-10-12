Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Bell County installs new president

Dr. Charles Goodman, left, is prayed over by Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the...
Dr. Charles Goodman, left, is prayed over by Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention (behind him) and current Clear Creek Baptist College President Donnie Fox and other Clear Creek trustees Tuesday. Goodman will be installed as the next president at the school in January. (Photo by Michael DeLand)(Kentucky Today)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/KENTUCKY TODAY) - One current professor will now lead one Southeastern Kentucky school.

Kentucky Today reports Dr. Charles Goodman was unanimously chosen by the board of trustees to become the next president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.

Goodman will succeed Donnie Fox, who announced his retirement last October. He held the top spot at the school since 2007.

The new president has been a professor at Clear Creek for eight years. Goodman received his BA from Clear Creek and doctorate from Liberty University. He has studied at seven institutions and served seven churches in three states from student pastor, to interim pastor, to senior pastor. He and his wife, Rhonda, have a daughter, Taylor, who is 15.

He will step into the new role on January 3rd, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
After two men are killed in an ATV crash in Campbell County, friends are gathering to honor...
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of the area under a level 1 marginal severe risk...
Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight
Haskell Orsbon, 45, was arrested on multiple felony drug warrants.
Man arrested on felony drug warrants
Loretta Lynn Remembrance - 11:00 p.m.
Loretta Lynn Remembrance - 11:00 p.m.
Martin County Sheriff's Office closes - 11:00 p.m.
Martin County Sheriff's Office closes - 11:00 p.m.