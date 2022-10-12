Appalachian Wireless working to bring 5G cell phone service to the region

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless announced it will use a partnership with a technology company to bring 5G cell phone service to its customers in Eastern Kentucky.

A news release from Ericsson said both companies will replace existing equipment which will allow them to build a new “cloud-native dual-mode core network for 4G and 5G.”

“Over the years, Appalachian Wireless and Ericsson have shared a long and successful partnership,” said Mike Johnson, Assistant CEO of Appalachian Wireless. “We trust Ericsson to provide equipment and services that will allow us to better serve our customers and bring 5G to our communities.”

Below is a 5G breakdown from Ericsson:

Ericsson will upgrade Appalachian Wireless’ 4G network by deploying a new cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core and Ericsson Radio System to support 4G and 5G standalone (SA) connectivity

This new network will bring advanced 5G services to customers in rural Eastern Kentucky and surrounding areas

5G services have the potential to bridge the digital divide, bringing opportunity to rural residents through connectivity

“As the world becomes increasingly digital, residents without access to broadband are at risk of being socially and economically at a disadvantage,” said Eric Boudriau, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America. “By future-proofing its network with Ericsson’s solutions, Appalachian Wireless will be able to break down the digital divide and bring 5G to rural residents throughout the region.”

A representative from Appalachian Wireless told WYMT the process has already started on their most used cell phone sites. Upgrades to others will start once those are completed.

5G would begin arriving to the first 100 sites in late second quarter or early third quarter of 2023.

