Appalachian Wireless working to bring 5G cell phone service to the region

Appalachian Wireless
Appalachian Wireless(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless announced it will use a partnership with a technology company to bring 5G cell phone service to its customers in Eastern Kentucky.

A news release from Ericsson said both companies will replace existing equipment which will allow them to build a new “cloud-native dual-mode core network for 4G and 5G.”

“Over the years, Appalachian Wireless and Ericsson have shared a long and successful partnership,” said Mike Johnson, Assistant CEO of Appalachian Wireless. “We trust Ericsson to provide equipment and services that will allow us to better serve our customers and bring 5G to our communities.”

Below is a 5G breakdown from Ericsson:

  • Ericsson will upgrade Appalachian Wireless’ 4G network by deploying a new cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core and Ericsson Radio System to support 4G and 5G standalone (SA) connectivity
  • This new network will bring advanced 5G services to customers in rural Eastern Kentucky and surrounding areas
  • 5G services have the potential to bridge the digital divide, bringing opportunity to rural residents through connectivity

“As the world becomes increasingly digital, residents without access to broadband are at risk of being socially and economically at a disadvantage,” said Eric Boudriau, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America. “By future-proofing its network with Ericsson’s solutions, Appalachian Wireless will be able to break down the digital divide and bring 5G to rural residents throughout the region.”

A representative from Appalachian Wireless told WYMT the process has already started on their most used cell phone sites. Upgrades to others will start once those are completed.

5G would begin arriving to the first 100 sites in late second quarter or early third quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
The Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of the area under a level 1 marginal severe risk...
Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight
Dr. Charles Goodman, left, is prayed over by Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the...
Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Bell County installs new president
Haskell Orsbon, 45, was arrested on multiple felony drug warrants.
Man arrested on felony drug warrants