Warming up ahead of midweek rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine in abundance across the mountains this afternoon, as temperatures are on the increase. However, despite the milder air, we’re also bringing some soggy weather back for the middle of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re watching clouds on the increase as we head into tonight as our cold front moves into the region. That will keep our lows comparatively mild versus the last several nights. We’ll end up in the middle 40s for an overnight low.

Clouds continue to increase into the afternoon on Wednesday as southwesterly winds ahead of our front help us get into the lower to middle 70s for a daytime high. We’ll increase chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms heading into tomorrow afternoon and evening. Scattered chances continue overnight with lows falling back into the middle 50s overnight thanks to the clouds and showers.

Late Week and Beyond

Showers continue through the early parts of Thursday as our front pushes through the region. That will keep high temperatures below average in the upper 60s as the front moves through. The cooler, less humid air will begin to filter in overnight, dropping lows down into the middle to upper 30s.

That sets up beautiful days for Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 60s with beautiful sunny skies! However, more changes are on the way towards the end of the weekend as another frontal boundary looks to bring showers back to the region as highs stay in the upper 60s to near 70º. Those look to linger into early next week as highs stay around average near 70º.

