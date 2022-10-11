Warmer air works into the region ahead of a midweek cold front

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some spots will be a little chilly this morning, it shouldn’t be as bad as yesterday. Temperatures will soar the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

Most folks will wake up in the 30s and 40s with some patchy frost, fog or both. After starting the day off mainly sunny, we will add a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will still soar into the low 70s with warm southwest winds.

Tonight, the clouds will keep us a little warmer with most spots only dropping into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Talk about cranking up the heat. That’s what we’re going to do on Wednesday ahead of our first cold front of the week. Those same warm southwest winds will gust up to 20mph at times, making it feel very mild. Highs should climb into the mid to upper 70s. We will pay a price for that though. Look for a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies all day and some late rain chances. Some thunderstorms could even move through at times overnight. I don’t think we have anything to worry about, but some of those storms could be on the stronger side, so stay weather aware. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s overnight.

Rain chances will carry over into early Thursday, but most should be gone by lunchtime or early afternoon at the latest. Skies will try to clear late in the day and highs will only be in the 60s. As the skies clear out, we will drop back into the 30s overnight.

We’ll wrap up the week on a sunny and cooler note on Friday. Highs will only rebound back into the low 60s before falling into the 40s and 30s overnight.

A second cold front could move into the mountains this weekend. We’ll keep you posted on that. Models are still trying to pin down the timing.

