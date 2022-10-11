Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are almost sold out again for Tuesday night’s Kentucky Rising concert.

Country music stars and Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers will perform at Rupp Arena to raise money for flood victims.

100% of the proceeds will go to relief and recovery.

We checked Ticketmaster Tuesday morning and only two tickets were left.

If you can’t make it, the concert will also be livestreamed for $20.

