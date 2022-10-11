‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches.

“We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set Jesus in the middle, and say, ‘Let’s go to work,’” said New Beginnings Fellowship Church Pastor Jared Arnett.

Arnett and his wife Bethany, in partnership with Southland Church and a host of mission partners, created the summit to share a space with other Jesus-minded missionaries. The hope, according to those who spoke, is to plant more churches in the area, to make sure everyone seeking can find a place to worship.

“I just pray that this becomes a fire in people,” said Rooted Church Pastor Michael Clark. “The only way that this community- these mountains- will change is when God changes these mountains.”

The summit also served as a way to share ideas and get people on the same page about the importance of building the Church, not just a church.

“There’s no competition in the kingdom,” said Clark.

With worship by Caleb Hall and Friends, and breakout sessions to dive into faith-driven entrepreneurship, the July floods, missions and church planting, organizers said the event was a success.

“We had a lot of people just show up,” said Arnett. “I think it speaks to the hunger in people’s hearts to see the church be good in the community- do good in the community.”

The hope, he said, is the event will plant the seeds and the people will plant the churches, changing up the current church culture.

“Sometimes we get focused and just plan all week for the get-together on Sunday morning,” he said. “We want to get together on Sunday morning and go to work all week.”

For anyone who missed the event, the full summit video will be available here in the days to come.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.