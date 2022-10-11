State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement

Town Hall
Town Hall(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard.

Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected by the opioid crisis.

The commission was formed in June by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Bryan Hubbard is the Chairman of the commission.

He said it is important to hear the stories of those who were impacted.

“We want to make sure that we bring the nature and extent of this problem out into the full open so that the folks in this state can understand how it happens, how we got here and what we’ve got to do to make sure that the next 25 years don’t look like the past 25 years,” Hubbard said.

Kentucky first received $480 million in settlement money, but half of that went directly to the counties.

The next town hall is scheduled for October 26 at the UK Student Center in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center
Leslie County man arrested after police find two pounds of meth during traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County

Latest News

COVID-19
‘I knew this day would come’: Martin County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emily Johnson
Folks have toured the Loretta Lynn Homeplace and some have left flowers to pay their respects...
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
Worship at the Together for the Mountain Summit.
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together