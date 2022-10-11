State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard.

Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected by the opioid crisis.

The commission was formed in June by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Bryan Hubbard is the Chairman of the commission.

He said it is important to hear the stories of those who were impacted.

“We want to make sure that we bring the nature and extent of this problem out into the full open so that the folks in this state can understand how it happens, how we got here and what we’ve got to do to make sure that the next 25 years don’t look like the past 25 years,” Hubbard said.

Kentucky first received $480 million in settlement money, but half of that went directly to the counties.

The next town hall is scheduled for October 26 at the UK Student Center in Lexington.

