Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance

Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls and then disappeared.(Griffis family)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case.

Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4.

However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls.

Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but there was no sign of Griffis.

The Wayne County Sheriff said foul play is suspected.

“And God is going to do justice to the one who does this. And I’ll leave that in God’s hands,” Alice Mabe, his mother, said.

Mabe said the last text message she got from her son’s phone was unusual.

She believes Griffis was with the wrong crowd, and she does not think he will be found alive.

Mabe said he was involved in drugs, but she added he did get treatment and come home clean. Now, he has not come home at all.

“We just need to know the truth. We want to know where he is. We’ve been given false leads, told lies,” Mabe added.

The Wayne County Sheriff said evidence is still being gathered.

If you have any information about this case, you can call your local police department or the Wayne County Sheriff.

