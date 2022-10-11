Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time.

Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park.

Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be offered at no charge, and they will have a variety of vendors to check out.

People who attend can enjoy music by many musicians.

The group is expecting this to be the biggest event in the organization’s history with pre-event reservations surpassing 1,500 people.

Members said anyone is welcome to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center
Leslie County man arrested after police find two pounds of meth during traffic stop

Latest News

“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern...
Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains