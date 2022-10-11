Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time.

Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park.

Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be offered at no charge, and they will have a variety of vendors to check out.

People who attend can enjoy music by many musicians.

The group is expecting this to be the biggest event in the organization’s history with pre-event reservations surpassing 1,500 people.

Members said anyone is welcome to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.