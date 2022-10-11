Perry Central wins third straight 14th Region boys soccer title

Perry Central is going to the state tournament for the third straight year.
Perry Central is going to the state tournament for the third straight year.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Commodores are headed back to the state tournament.

Perry Central rode an early explosion of goals to beat Hazard 5-1 and win the 14th Region Boys Soccer Championship.

“We’ve really been tested this year,” said Perry Central head coach Ray Fletcher. “Forged in the fire as they say. I really don’t know unless we draw region 10, 11 or 12, who we can play in the first round that’s as good as some of the teams we’ve played throughout the season so we’re looking forward to the state tournament.”

The Commodores will play in the state tournament next week. The opponent will be determined in Wednesday’s tournament draw.

