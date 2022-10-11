People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old.

In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors.

People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to pay their respects.

“We’ve had people here from Nevada, Utah, Minnesota, we’ve had folks here from Massachusetts, and we’ve had folks come up from Georgia and Florida, people come from all over, far and wide,” said Paintsville Tourism Executive Director Jeremiah Parsons.

Andurea and Steve Parks traveled more than three hours from Ohio to Butcher Hollow, and they said it is great to see so many folks at the homeplace.

“Driving up here to see the cars, you know, the traffic on this little road, all the cars just parked right down there, and then a bunch of cars there, and all the people here in the middle of the week, I mean, it’s just amazing,” said Andurea and Steve Parks.

Parsons added Lynn’s family and the community of Van Lear are thankful for all of the support that has been shown.

“Her family is so moved by the outpouring of support for her,” said Parsons. “People really want to pay tribute to her and honor her.”

Andurea and Steve Parks added Loretta Lynn and the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten.

“Standing up there and listening to Loretta sing the song “will I be missed when I’m gone?” Cold chills, there’s a line out the door,” said Aundrea Parks.

“If she even knew, I mean, she had to have an idea, but I mean, she’s made such an impact,” said Steve Parks.

