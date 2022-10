HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari announced on Twitter that Oscar Tshiebwe would undergo a minor knee procedure.

Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff. He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 11, 2022

The defending National Player of the Year had a strong showing at UK Pro Day, but Coach Cal shared he had sat out of practices before and after.

Tshiebwe is not expected to miss any games as a result.

