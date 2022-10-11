North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend.

There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown.

Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band. Organizers said the event will be a fun time for everyone.

“We did discuss, is this the right time, is this the right thing, do we need to change this in some way,” said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards. “We said you know what, no, people really need that sense of normalcy.”

There will be a beer stein holding and a pretzel-eating contest. Whoever wins either contest will become a Duke or Duchess of Hazard and get a key to the city.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There is a $10 entry fee.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.