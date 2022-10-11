‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come.

The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has since grown into much more, seeing its share of troubles between flooding and other worldly woes.

Most recently, in March 2021, the church held several feet of water after floods hit the region.

“That was a major remodel,” said pastor Ray Davis. “We had to we had to tear everything and throw pews away.”

Tens of thousands of dollars later, the church was back to normal, but COVID-19 continued to cause concerns and several members died from the virus. Then, just when the church was getting back together in early 2022, the late-July floods hit the building again. Less severe than before, but still causing thousands more dollars in damage. Still, as the church celebrates a 50-year anniversary, the focus is not on recent problems. Instead, the congregation is celebrating its resilient people.

“You find strength in numbers,” said Davis. “And those that stand with you as you go through life.”

He said the church has not only stood tall, but continued to grow. Against all odds, they have rebuilt the space and still managed to remodel the adjacent youth center to make sure kids have a place to go, while also offering the space as a community center for the area.

“Martin is in this, you know, deconstruction-construction phase,” he said. “So, we, as a body, just believe that it’s an outreach.”

He said the celebration of a 50-year mission is due to the strength of a congregation that wants to move and minister in the community.

“It’s no ordinary church,” he said. “Scripture says that the gates of Hell won’t prevail. So, no matter what happens- you know- it’s just been 50 years. Five decades. Five more decades, it’ll still be here.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.