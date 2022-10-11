‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

New SKCTC Campus Opens - 5:30 p.m.
New SKCTC Campus Opens - 5:30 p.m.
New SKCTC Campus Opens - 4:00 p.m.
New SKCTC Campus Opens - 4:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky COVID latest - 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky COVID latest - 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky COVID Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky COVID Latest - 6:00 p.m.
X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens