Lieutenant Gov. Coleman visits flood victims living in travel trailers

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by the mountains on Monday to meet with displaced families, living in travel trailers.

“We’re here to check on them and to listen to the concerns that they have or the challenges that they are still facing. And to let them know that we will be with them throughout this process,” she said.

Coleman says the trip to Carr Creek Campground brought her perspective that she will carry back with her to Frankfort.

“Those concerns I can take back to the Governor because he does continue to push at the federal level to make sure that we are getting what we need and Kentucky families are getting what they need,” she said.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker says they are still trying to get more folks in travel trailers.

“We know the evenings are going to start getting colder, so it’s going to be a little tougher to stay in a tent or a car then maybe what it was at the beginning of this, so we keep trying to employ more of these trailers,” he said.

There are 25 families living at Carr Creek Campground and no set timeline for how long they will stay.

“Some are rebuilding, some are looking for something new, some are renting, some are looking for another rental, so it varies from family to family,” said Slinker.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson joined the tour. His fall Trail Ride just raised nearly 50 thousand dollars for housing in Knott County.

“It’s a sad devastating time, but we want to be there for our people, and build back stronger and better than ever,” said Dobson. “We want to come out on the other side better than we went in.”

