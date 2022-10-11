Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying

A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any...
A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county.(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county.

Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle.

In Magoffin County, the concern is that some voters may be paid to cast their ballot.

This election cycle, they’re hoping to break the cycle. If history is any indication, something has to change. In 2016, a federal jury convicted three people in Magoffin County of conspiring to buy votes.

The Salyersville Independent newspaper raised eyebrows after placing an ad in their own paper, offering up a $3,000 cash reward for credible and concrete evidence of vote buying

Owner Ritt Mortimer says it wasn’t a decision he came to lightly.

“It’s of my opinion that every election of my 51 years has involved vote buying in Magoffin County, either to a small or very large degree at times, depending on the races involved, the money, the other factors,” Mortimer said.

He says new technology is making it easier than ever to record video or audio that could be used to prosecute individuals.

For Mortimer, it’s his way of trying to protect democracy in his hometown, but it will take a committed effort from everyone.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center
Leslie County man arrested after police find two pounds of meth during traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County

Latest News

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate at...
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown
Breast cancer
How to notice signs of breast cancer before it is too late
Deputies in Madison County are taking part in some unique training to better handle situations...
Deputies undergo training to better handle situations involving people with autism
North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend